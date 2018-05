06:12 Reported News Briefs Sivan 2, 5778 , 16/05/18 Sivan 2, 5778 , 16/05/18 Iranian official: 'U.S. embassy relocation speeds up Israel's annihilation' Ali Akbar Velayati, a top foreign policy adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamanei, threatened Israel on Tuesday. Velayati declared that the relocation of the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem speeds up the “annihilation of the Zionist regime”, according to a report in the Tehran Times. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs