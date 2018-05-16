New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday postponed a planned trip to Israel, citing the violence on both Israel’s northern and southern borders, JTA reported.
Cuomo announced the postponement on the day he had been scheduled to leave for Israel.
|
02:46
Reported
News BriefsSivan 2, 5778 , 16/05/18
New York Governor postpones trip to Israel
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday postponed a planned trip to Israel, citing the violence on both Israel’s northern and southern borders, JTA reported.
Cuomo announced the postponement on the day he had been scheduled to leave for Israel.
Last Briefs