MK Zouheir Bahloul (Zionist Union) announced on Tuesday that he would join the Arab general strike on Wednesday, and would not take part in the Knesset's activities.

"In view of the general strike declared in Arab society tomorrow, it is obvious that I am also joining the strike in protest against what is going on at the Gaza border. The lethal shooting of the army and the horrific number of Palestinian casualties do not allow me to continue the Knesset work as if it were a routine," he said.