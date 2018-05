18:01 Reported News Briefs Sivan 1, 5778 , 15/05/18 Sivan 1, 5778 , 15/05/18 MSNBC hosts: Trump's pro-Israel moves are 'appalling' Read more Mika Brzezinski slams Trump family for taking part in J'lem embassy ceremony while Gazans rioted, backs claim embassy move was 'appalling'. ► ◄ Last Briefs