15:02 Reported News Briefs Sivan 1, 5778 , 15/05/18 Sivan 1, 5778 , 15/05/18 Brush fire in Nachal Oz Firefighting teams are working to control a brush fire near a wheat field in the Nachal Oz region of the Sha'ar Hanegev Council Region.