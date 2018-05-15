A Border Guard was slightly wounded by stones thrown at him on Tuesday afternoon in the Ayosh (Judea and Samaria) Square near Ramallah. He was treated at the scene..
In an incident near Itamar, a reserve soldier was lightly wounded by stones.
|
14:33
Reported
News BriefsSivan 1, 5778 , 15/05/18
2 troops lightly wounded by rock throwers in Samaria
A Border Guard was slightly wounded by stones thrown at him on Tuesday afternoon in the Ayosh (Judea and Samaria) Square near Ramallah. He was treated at the scene..
In an incident near Itamar, a reserve soldier was lightly wounded by stones.
Last Briefs