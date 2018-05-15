13:50 Reported News Briefs Sivan 1, 5778 , 15/05/18 Sivan 1, 5778 , 15/05/18 Ashdod port fined NIS 10 million for polluting the sea The Ministry of Environmental Protection has imposed a financial sanction on the Ashdod Port Company in the amount of NIS 10,649,240 for the pollution of the sea with broke bits of corn and corn dust during the unloading of a cargo. ► ◄ Last Briefs