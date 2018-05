13:26 Reported News Briefs Sivan 1, 5778 , 15/05/18 Sivan 1, 5778 , 15/05/18 4 arrested as police seize 100 kg of cocaine Police have seized about 100 kilograms of South American cocaine valued at 40 million shekels. Four people were arrested on suspicion of alleged involvement in drug trafficking and mediation, conspiracy to commit crime and money laundering, and other offenses. ► ◄ Last Briefs