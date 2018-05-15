12:55
Reported

News Briefs

  Sivan 1, 5778 , 15/05/18

Kahlon: Intel will invest billions of shekels in Israel

Minister of Finance Moshe Kahlon announced on Tuesday, "A tremendous achievement for the Ministry of Finance and further strengthening of Israel's position as a rising force in the global economy."

Writing on his Twitter account, Kahlon said, "After two years of intensive work, a few minutes ago, the CEO of Intel informed me that the company had accepted our proposal and decided to invest about NIS 18 billion (about $5million) in Israel. A huge piece of good news for the economy and the citizens."

Last Briefs