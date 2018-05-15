Foreign Minister Simon Coveney of Ireland summoned Israel's ambassador to Dublin, Ze'ev Boker, to express his protest over the large number of casualties and casualties on the border with Gaza. Coveney also called on Israel to maintain restraint.
|
12:41
Reported
News BriefsSivan 1, 5778 , 15/05/18
Irish foreign minister calls for Israeli restraint in Gaza
Foreign Minister Simon Coveney of Ireland summoned Israel's ambassador to Dublin, Ze'ev Boker, to express his protest over the large number of casualties and casualties on the border with Gaza. Coveney also called on Israel to maintain restraint.
Last Briefs