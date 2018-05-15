12:41 Reported News Briefs Sivan 1, 5778 , 15/05/18 Sivan 1, 5778 , 15/05/18 Irish foreign minister calls for Israeli restraint in Gaza Foreign Minister Simon Coveney of Ireland summoned Israel's ambassador to Dublin, Ze'ev Boker, to express his protest over the large number of casualties and casualties on the border with Gaza. Coveney also called on Israel to maintain restraint. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs