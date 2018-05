11:42 Reported News Briefs Sivan 1, 5778 , 15/05/18 Sivan 1, 5778 , 15/05/18 Eastern Jerusalem teen arrested for firebomb in schoolbag Border Police officers detained a 16-year-old boy from eastern Jerusalem for questioning, after he aroused the police's suspicion. In a search of the school bag he was carrying on his back, a Molotov cocktail was found containing potentially combustible material, he was suspected of planning to throw. The youth was arrested for further investigation. ► ◄ Last Briefs