11:28 Reported News Briefs Sivan 1, 5778 , 15/05/18 Sivan 1, 5778 , 15/05/18 Gush Etzion: Highway 60 reopened to traffic near El-Khader Highway 60 reopened to traffic near the Bethlehem-area village of El-Khader after it was blocked due to a suspicious object. ► ◄ Last Briefs