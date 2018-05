11:23 Reported News Briefs Sivan 1, 5778 , 15/05/18 Sivan 1, 5778 , 15/05/18 Deri associate detained for questioning An associate of Interior Minister Aryeh Deri was arrested this morning and questioned under caution of prosecution by the Israel Police's national corruption unit regarding a real estate offense involving the construction of the minister's home in the northern town of Safsufa (Kfar Hoshen). ► ◄ Last Briefs