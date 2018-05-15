Arab sources report a man about the age of 30 has died from wounds suffered yesterday in confrontations between Gazans and Israeli security personnel.
His death brings to 60 the number killed in the clashes.
|
11:19
Reported
News BriefsSivan 1, 5778 , 15/05/18
Gaza death toll rises to 60
Arab sources report a man about the age of 30 has died from wounds suffered yesterday in confrontations between Gazans and Israeli security personnel.
His death brings to 60 the number killed in the clashes.
Last Briefs