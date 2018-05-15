MK Oren: Joint List has Palestinian blood on its hands

Member of Knesset Michael Oren (Kulanu) said on Tuesday that Knesset members from the Joint List of predominantly Arab parties have "Palestinian blood" on their hands.

Writing in Hebrew on Twitter, Doctor Oren explained, "They condemn our soldiers who guard our borders heroically and thus support Hamas. They grant the media victory that Hamas wants and encourage the terrorists to continue sending civilians and children to serve as human shields. The supporters of this barbaric behavior are responsible."