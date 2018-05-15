Haredi opposition to lowering Knesset threshold grows

Deputy Health Minister Yaakov Litzman (United Torah Judaism) opposes lowering the electoral threshold for Knesset representation and even informed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Litzman told the magazine Hamodia, which is affiliated with the Gur Hasidim, that the move would lead to further splits within the parties "without any logic." According to the political establishment, Litzman wants to block the possibility of the UTJ's Lithuanian Degel Hatorah faction running in a separate list, in light of its demands for a change in internal power relations on the United Torah Judaism list.

Litzman's opposition joins the opposition of Shas chairman Aryeh Deri, who wants to leave Yahad chairman Eli Yishai out of the Knesset.