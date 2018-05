10:38 Reported News Briefs Sivan 1, 5778 , 15/05/18 Sivan 1, 5778 , 15/05/18 Missile alert a false alarm A check of the Color Red missile alert sounded a few minutes ago in the Hulit, Nir Yitzhak and Sufa communities near Gaza proved to be a false alarm. ► ◄ Last Briefs