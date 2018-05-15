MK Oren thanks US, Australia for supporting Israeli self defense

Member of Knesset Michael Oren (Kulanu), who serves as a deputy minister in the Prime Minister's office, thanked the United States and Australia on Thursday, "for standing up for Israel’s right to defend its citizens and for placing blame solely on Hamas" for the dead and wounded in rioting along the Gaza border on Monday. Writing on Twitter, Oren said, "Leaders calling the attacks “peaceful demonstrations” and denouncing Israel give Hamas the PR win it wants and encourage it to use more human shields."

Interviewed by CNN, Oren said yesterday's dedication of the US embassy in Jerusalem "shakes up the diplomatic situation here. It informs the Palestinians unequivocally there is a price to pay for not negotiating."