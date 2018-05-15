Joint List to call on Europe to boycott song contest in Jerusalem

Following yesterday's violence along the Gaza-Israeli border, Member of Knesset Yousef Jabareen (Joint List) says that he intends to call on European countries not to participate in the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Jerusalem in protest against the killing of Arab demonstrators.

Jabareen told Maariv, "The right wing government in Israel must be punished for its cruel policy towards the Palestinian people and for its crimes, and the boycott of the Eurovision is also required as a protest against the denial of the rights of the Palestinian people in Jerusalem and the transfer of the embassy yesterday, a move that is contrary to the position of the European Union and the countries of the world."