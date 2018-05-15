MK Smotrich disagrees with Shaked on rebuilding Jewish Gaza

Member of Knesset Bezalel Smotrich said on Tuesday that he likes and appreciates Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked but disagrees with her at this point regarding her telling Israel Defense Forces Radio "I do not think today we have to rebuild the settlements," of Gush Katif. Her comments were accompanied by a headline that she doesn't dream about such a rebuilding.

Writing on Twitter, MK Smotrich said, "I dream and really want to re-establish the Gush Katif settlements and develop them even more than in the past. This is true from the standpoint of values and Zionism and, no less, from a practical and security standpoint. Experience shows that only full Israeli control, including settlement, brings quiet and security."