Shaked: If we want quiet on the Gaza border, we have to conquer

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked told Israel Defense Forces Radio this morning that "the Americans did not demand anything from us for the transfer of the embassy to Jerusalem. They did it first for themselves. Trump promised his voters. See the excitement on their faces as well."

Regarding the heating up of the border with Gaza, Minister Shaked said that "if we want the border with Gaza to be completely quiet, there is no choice but to conquer the Strip. But I do not think that is what needs to be done at this time."