08:16 Reported News Briefs Sivan 1, 5778 , 15/05/18 Sivan 1, 5778 , 15/05/18 When Lapid gave credit to Netanyahu Yesh Atid Chairman Yair Lapid complements Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on his efforts in the United States embassy move to Jerusalem. "Whoever cannot give credit loses right to criticize." Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs