Former CIA chief blames Trump and Netanyahu for Gaza deaths

Former director John Brennan of the United States Central Intelligence Agency has blamed Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump for the scores of dead in rioting at Gaza's border with Israel on Monday.

Writing on Twitter, Brennan said, "Deaths in Gaza result of utter disregard of Messers Trump & Netanyahu for Palestinian rights & homeland. By moving Embassy to Jerusalem, Trump played politics, destroyed US peacemaker role. New generation of Israelis/Palestinians need to isolate extremists to find path to peace."