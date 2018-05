07:50 Reported News Briefs Sivan 1, 5778 , 15/05/18 Sivan 1, 5778 , 15/05/18 Petach Tikva synagogue damaged by fire A fire has broken out at a synagogue on Gush Etzion Street in Petach Tikva. There are no reports of casualties but heavy damage has been reported. ► ◄ Last Briefs