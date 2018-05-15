The Health Ministry in Gaza has announced that an eight-month-old baby died because of tear gas used against rioters on the Gaza border yesterday.
News BriefsSivan 1, 5778 , 15/05/18
Death toll in Gaza rioting rises to 59
The Health Ministry in Gaza has announced that an eight-month-old baby died because of tear gas used against rioters on the Gaza border yesterday.
Her death brings to 59 the number of Gazans killed in the violence.
