Sivan 1, 5778 , 15/05/18 Reform Movement 'alarmed, saddened' by deaths of Gaza rioters After 58 rioters shot dead while charging Israeli border fence, US Reform leader 'profoundly saddened' by deaths of violent demonstrators.