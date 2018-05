The Israel Defense Forces continue to prepare this morning for Nakba Day events that will take place today, based on the view of hostile Arabs that the May 15, 1948 establishment of the State of Israel was a catastrophe.

Yesterday, about 40,000 Arabs demonstrated and rioted at 13 different locations in the area of the border fence between Israel and Gaza Strip, protesting the transfer of the US embassy to Jerusalem. The Gaza Ministry of Health reported 58 deaths and more than 2,200 injuries.