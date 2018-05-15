Weapons were found, Monday evening, during a search by the Israel Defense Forces in cooperation with the Israel Police to find arms in the Palestinian Authority town of Beit Ummar.
The weapons were transferred to security agencies.
Weapons seized in Judean PA town
