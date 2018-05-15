Erekat: PA will file ICC complaint against Israel

Senior Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) official Saeb Erekat said on Monday that the Palestinian Authority (PA) leadership has decided to file a war crimes complaint against Israel with the International Criminal Court over its “settlement construction on occupied lands”, The Associated Press reported.

Erekat said the decision was made late Monday in a meeting between PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas and senior PLO officials. It came after the U.S. moved its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and after 58 people were killed in violent protests along the Gaza border.