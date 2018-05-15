05:45 Reported News Briefs Sivan 1, 5778 , 15/05/18 Sivan 1, 5778 , 15/05/18 Dublin Mayor: Boycott Eurovision when Israel hosts it Dublin Mayor Micheal Mac Donncha on Tuesday called for Ireland to boycott the Eurovision Song Contest in 2019. The 2019 contest will be held in Israel after Netta Barzilai won the 2018 contest this past Saturday night. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs