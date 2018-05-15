02:13
Reported

News Briefs

  Sivan 1, 5778 , 15/05/18

Netanyahu wishes Melania Trump a speedy recovery

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Monday night sent well wishes to the first lady of the United States, Melania Trump, who underwent kidney surgery.

"Sarah and I send Melania our warmest wishes for a speedy and full recovery," Netanyahu tweeted.

Last Briefs