One person was moderately injured and another was lightly injured when a car caught fire in Ashkelon on Monday night.
Magen David Adom paramedics treated the victims. The incident is being investigated.
News BriefsSivan 1, 5778 , 15/05/18
Two people injured in car fire in Ashkelon
