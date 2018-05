00:42 Reported News Briefs Sivan 1, 5778 , 15/05/18 Sivan 1, 5778 , 15/05/18 Basketball: Maccabi Tel Aviv defeats Maccabi Rishon Lezion The Maccabi Tel Aviv basketball team on Monday evening defeated Maccabi Rishon Lezion by a score of 84-73. The victory gives Maccabi consecutive victories. In the remaining games until the end of the season they will fight head to head against Hapoel Holon for first place. ► ◄ Last Briefs