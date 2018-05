00:13 Reported News Briefs Sivan 1, 5778 , 15/05/18 Sivan 1, 5778 , 15/05/18 'Recognizing Jerusalem as capital removes 'right of veto'' Read more U.S. Ambassador to Israel: Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem has removed the Palestinians' "right of veto" on the move. ► ◄ Last Briefs