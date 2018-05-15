23:04 Reported News Briefs Iyar 29, 5778 , 14/05/18 Iyar 29, 5778 , 14/05/18 Temperatures rising through Friday It will be partly cloudy Monday evening and fair on Tuesday, with temperatures rising to their seasonal average. Partly cloudy on Wednesday with a significant additional rise in temperature making it unseasonably warm, mainly in the mountain and inland areas. Strong northerly winds are expected to start in the afternoon along the Mediterranean coast. They'll be back Thursday afternoon. Otherwise clear to partly cloudy with another significant rise in temperature making it unseasonably hot with Sharav heat extremes in some places, spreading to the rest of the country on Friday. Tuesday highs:

Jerusalem: 24Celsius/75Fahrenheit,

Kinneret/Sea of Galilee: 31C/87F, Golan Heights: 28/82,

Haifa: 23/73, Tel Aviv: 25/77, Be'er Sheva': 29/84,

Dead Sea: 33/91, Eilat: 34/93.