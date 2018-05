22:54 Reported News Briefs Iyar 29, 5778 , 14/05/18 Iyar 29, 5778 , 14/05/18 Special Media Advisor for Jared Kushner speaks to Arutz Sheva Read more 'This is Trump's delivering on a promise, but delivering on a promise made by the US Congress, by candidates and presidents past.' ► ◄ Last Briefs