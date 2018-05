21:50 Reported News Briefs Iyar 29, 5778 , 14/05/18 Iyar 29, 5778 , 14/05/18 White House: Responsibility for Gaza deaths lies with Hamas Read more White House spokesperson says Hamas provoking violence which led to deaths of 52 Gazans, Israel has right to self-defense. ► ◄ Last Briefs