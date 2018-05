21:40 Reported News Briefs Iyar 29, 5778 , 14/05/18 Iyar 29, 5778 , 14/05/18 LIBA: Why do we succumb to provocations? The Liba Center for Strengthening the Jewish Character of the State of Israel demands the Western Wall Heritage Foundation take greater action to stop provocations by Women of the Wall on Rosh Chodesh, ahead of Tuesday morning's observance of the new Jewish month of Sivan. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs