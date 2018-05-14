Hotovely: Linking terror to embassy transfer is a blatant distortion

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely said, Monday evening, "I am reinforcing the IDF soldiers who are standing bravely against the disturbances on the border of the Gaza Strip. The responsibility for those killed on the Gaza border lies entirely with Hamas, which sends children and women to serve as human shields and uses them as a shield for its terrorist activities."

Hotovely added, "The State of Israel will continue to maintain its borders and sovereignty. This is the message we are sending to the nations of the world, and any attempt to create a connection between the transfer of the American embassy and Palestinian terror is a blatant distortion of reality."