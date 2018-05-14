21:30 Reported News Briefs Iyar 29, 5778 , 14/05/18 Iyar 29, 5778 , 14/05/18 Foreign Ministry confirms recall of South African ambassador The Foreign Ministry has confirmed that it has been informed that the South African ambassador in Israel has been called for consultations in his country and will leave tonight in light of the escalation on the Gaza border. ► ◄ Last Briefs