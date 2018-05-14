Tens of thousands of people packed Rabin Square in Tel Aviv on Monday evening to welcome Netta Barzilai back to Israel as the winner of the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest.
By virtue of the win, Israel will host the competition next year.
Iyar 29, 5778 , 14/05/18
Tens of thousands at Rabin Square to welcome Eurovision winner
