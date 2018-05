19:38 Reported News Briefs Iyar 29, 5778 , 14/05/18 Iyar 29, 5778 , 14/05/18 History happening now: Israeli president offers 'Shehecheyanu' thanksgiving prayer "'For three-thousand years we prayed for Jerusalem, and since the establishment of State 70 years ago, Jerusalem has been the capital of Israel." Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs