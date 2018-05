17:20 Reported News Briefs Iyar 29, 5778 , 14/05/18 Iyar 29, 5778 , 14/05/18 IDF: Fighter aircraft attacked 5 Gaza targets The Israel Defense Forces have confirmed that Israeli fighter planes have attacked five terrorist targets in a Hamas training camp in northern Gaza, in response to terrorist activity along the border fence. Earlier, forces attacked two additional Hamas terrorist positions in northern Gaza. ► ◄ Last Briefs