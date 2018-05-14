Activists protest 'Nakba' ceremony at Tel Aviv U

Dozens of activists from the Zionist organization Im Tirtzu demonstrated today (Monday) against the annual Nakba Day ceremony held by Arab and far-Left students at Tel-Aviv University.

Im Tirtzu activists together with a number of wounded IDF veterans waved Israeli flags, chanted "Nakba Nonsense," and passed out flyers.

The activists also brought a 12-by-6-foot sign reading “Nakba Nonsense“ and distributed books titled "The Jewish People's Rights to the Land of Israel," which according to Im Tirtzu details the legal rights of the Jewish People to the Land of Israel under international law.