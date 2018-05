13:19 Reported News Briefs Iyar 29, 5778 , 14/05/18 Iyar 29, 5778 , 14/05/18 'Israel should be flexible if asked to pay for embassy move' Read more Dep. Min. Michael Oren says Trump admin. exhibited tremendous courage, resilience, says Israel should 'be flexible' if asked to compromise. ► ◄ Last Briefs