The Shin Bet security service this morning is publishing information gathered during the interrogation of Gaza Arabs who infiltrated from the Gaza Strip into Israel.
Among other things, it appears that Iran is funding part of the activity.
Iyar 29, 5778 , 14/05/18
Shin Bet: Hamas encouraging terror near border fence
