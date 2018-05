10:32 Reported News Briefs Iyar 29, 5778 , 14/05/18 Iyar 29, 5778 , 14/05/18 Ivanka Trump: Thanks to Netanyahus for warm welcome Ivanka Trump, who is in Israel for the embassy dedication ceremony, tweeted this morning, "Thank you Prime Minister & Mrs. Netanyahu for the warm welcome to Israel. I am honored to join you & the US Delegation in commemorating the dedication of our new embassy & celebrating the friendship between our two countries." ► ◄ Last Briefs