06:43 Reported News Briefs Iyar 29, 5778 , 14/05/18 Iyar 29, 5778 , 14/05/18 Trump speaks to Macron U.S. President Donald Trump spoke on Sunday with French President Emmanuel Macron. A statement from the White House said the two leaders discussed ways to ensure reciprocal and balanced trade. Trump also reiterated the need for a comprehensive deal that addresses all aspects of Iran's destabilizing activities in the Middle East.