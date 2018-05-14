White House condemns Paris knife attack

The White House on Sunday night condemned the fatal knife attack which took place in Paris on Saturday.

"The United States strongly condemns yesterday’s terrorist attack in Paris. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families," read a statement quoted by The Hill.

"We stand in solidarity with the French people and their government against this vicious act of terrorism, and pledge any assistance needed. Acts like this only strengthen the resolve of the global coalition to defeat ISIS and drive it out of existence," it added.