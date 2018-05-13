Danon: Condemn Hamas for using children as human shields

Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, has appealed to the members of the Security Council to condemn Hamas, ahead of the violent demonstrations expected on the Gaza border this week. He wrote, "During the violent demonstrations that are expected to escalate this week, the Hamas terrorist organization plans to use Palestinian children as human shields and to deliberately endanger them. I urge you to condemn the exploitation of children and civilians by Hamas."

Danon added, "Hamas terrorists continue to hide behind children and incite to violence, and Israel will take all the necessary steps to protect the security of its citizens against the riots, tunnels and incitement that threaten its sovereignty."